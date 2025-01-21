Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Dell Technologies ranges from ₹1.03M per year for L5 to ₹4.06M per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.83M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹1.03M
₹1.03M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer II
₹1.51M
₹1.48M
₹0
₹23.7K
Senior Engineer
₹2.73M
₹2.64M
₹0
₹83.8K
Principal Engineer
₹4.06M
₹3.73M
₹139K
₹197K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)