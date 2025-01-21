Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Taipei Area at Dell Technologies ranges from NT$1.24M per year for L6 to NT$1.88M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Greater Taipei Area package totals NT$1.77M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Software Engineer II
NT$1.24M
NT$1.24M
NT$0
NT$0
Senior Engineer
NT$1.88M
NT$1.81M
NT$0
NT$61.9K
Principal Engineer
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)