Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Dell Technologies ranges from ₹1.08M per year for L5 to ₹4.39M per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹1.83M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹1.08M
₹1.08M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer II
₹1.51M
₹1.48M
₹0
₹23.2K
Senior Engineer
₹3.28M
₹3.2M
₹0
₹84.9K
Principal Engineer
₹4.39M
₹4.02M
₹173K
₹197K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)