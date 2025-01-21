Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at Dell Technologies ranges from $99.9K per year for L5 to $210K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$99.9K
$95.9K
$0
$4K
Software Engineer II
$107K
$101K
$2.4K
$4.3K
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Engineer
$156K
$142K
$4.4K
$9.3K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)