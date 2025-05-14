← Company Directory
Dell Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service Operations

  • All Customer Service Operations Salaries

Dell Technologies Customer Service Operations Salaries

The average Customer Service Operations total compensation at Dell Technologies ranges from ARS 27.53M to ARS 39.09M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/14/2025

We only need 4 more Customer Service Operations submissions at Dell Technologies to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

ARS 170.23M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ARS 31.92M+ (sometimes ARS 319.18M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service Operations offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service Operations at Dell Technologies sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 33,989,103. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies for the Customer Service Operations role is ARS 33,989,103.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dell Technologies

Related Companies

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources