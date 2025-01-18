← Company Directory
Delivery Hero
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Berlin Metropolitan Region

Delivery Hero Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Berlin Metropolitan Region

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region at Delivery Hero ranges from €116K per year for IC1 to €172K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region package totals €112K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Delivery Hero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
(Entry Level)
€116K
€97.7K
€18.2K
€0
IC2
€105K
€94.9K
€10.3K
€0
IC3
€110K
€91.4K
€19K
€0
IC4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Delivery Hero in Berlin Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €171,813. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Delivery Hero for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Berlin Metropolitan Region is €112,179.

Other Resources