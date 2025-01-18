Backend Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Delivery Hero ranges from SGD 79K per year for IC1 to SGD 168K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Delivery Hero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
SGD 79K
SGD 73.3K
SGD 0
SGD 5.6K
IC2
SGD 113K
SGD 106K
SGD 0
SGD 7K
IC3
SGD 168K
SGD 142K
SGD 21.1K
SGD 5.4K
IC4
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
