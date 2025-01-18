← Company Directory
Delivery Hero
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Singapore

Delivery Hero Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Singapore

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Delivery Hero ranges from SGD 79K per year for IC1 to SGD 168K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Delivery Hero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
(Entry Level)
SGD 79K
SGD 73.3K
SGD 0
SGD 5.6K
IC2
SGD 113K
SGD 106K
SGD 0
SGD 7K
IC3
SGD 168K
SGD 142K
SGD 21.1K
SGD 5.4K
IC4
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.7K+ (sometimes SGD 407K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Delivery Hero in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of €122,319. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Delivery Hero for the Backend Software Engineer role in Singapore is €71,350.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Delivery Hero

Related Companies

  • trivago
  • Citi
  • Carvana
  • CoStar Group
  • thredUP
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources