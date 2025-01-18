Salaries

Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Singapore

Delivery Hero Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Singapore

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Delivery Hero ranges from SGD 79K per year for IC1 to SGD 168K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Delivery Hero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus IC1 (Entry Level) SGD 79K SGD 73.3K SGD 0 SGD 5.6K IC2 SGD 113K SGD 106K SGD 0 SGD 7K IC3 SGD 168K SGD 142K SGD 21.1K SGD 5.4K IC4 SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Delivery Hero ?

