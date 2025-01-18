Backend Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Delivery Hero ranges from €92.5K per year for IC1 to €134K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Delivery Hero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
€92.5K
€82.8K
€9.1K
€542.2
IC2
€89.2K
€81.4K
€7.7K
€52.8
IC3
€113K
€95.1K
€18K
€138.6
IC4
€134K
€108K
€25.6K
€819.5
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)