Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Deliveroo ranges from £93.2K per year for L4 to £156K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £96.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deliveroo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L4
£93.2K
£78.5K
£6.8K
£7.9K
L5
£118K
£99.5K
£10.1K
£8.6K
L6
£156K
£112K
£35.5K
£8.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Deliveroo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
