Deliveroo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater London Area

Deliveroo Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater London Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Deliveroo ranges from £93.2K per year for L4 to £156K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £96.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deliveroo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L4
Software Engineer 2
£93.2K
£78.5K
£6.8K
£7.9K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
£118K
£99.5K
£10.1K
£8.6K
L6
Staff Software Engineer
£156K
£112K
£35.5K
£8.3K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Deliveroo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Deliveroo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Deliveroo in Greater London Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £187,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deliveroo for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater London Area is £111,645.

