Deliveroo Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Hyderabad Area

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at Deliveroo ranges from $₹4.59M per year to $₹8.7M. The median yearly compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package totals ₹6.06M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deliveroo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L3 Software Engineer 1 (Entry Level) ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L4 Software Engineer 2 ₹6M ₹5.38M ₹274K ₹345K L5 Senior Software Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L6 Staff Software Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Deliveroo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Deliveroo ?

