Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at Deliveroo ranges from ₹5.62M per year for L4 to ₹7.52M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package totals ₹5.04M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deliveroo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹5.62M
₹5.07M
₹234K
₹312K
L5
₹7.52M
₹6.78M
₹469K
₹269K
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Deliveroo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
