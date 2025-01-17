Deliveroo Product Manager Salaries in Greater London Area

Product Manager compensation in Greater London Area at Deliveroo ranges from £72.6K per year for L4 to £216K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £111K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deliveroo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 Product Manager 1 £ -- £ -- £ -- £ -- L4 Product Manager 2 £72.6K £67.3K £485 £4.9K L5 Senior Product Manager £107K £88.4K £9.6K £8.9K L6 Staff Product Manager £158K £122K £27.4K £8.2K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Deliveroo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

