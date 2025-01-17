All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Greater London Area at Deliveroo ranges from £68.5K per year for L3 to £114K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £94.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deliveroo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
£68.5K
£61.4K
£1.9K
£5.2K
L4
£80.3K
£71.7K
£4.4K
£4.2K
L5
£114K
£98.2K
£8.6K
£7.3K
L6
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Deliveroo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
