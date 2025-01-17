Deliveroo Data Scientist Salaries in Greater London Area

Data Scientist compensation in Greater London Area at Deliveroo ranges from £68.5K per year for L3 to £114K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £94.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deliveroo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 Data Scientist 1 £68.5K £61.4K £1.9K £5.2K L4 Data Scientist 2 £80.3K £71.7K £4.4K £4.2K L5 Senior Data Scientist £114K £98.2K £8.6K £7.3K L6 Staff Data Scientist £ -- £ -- £ -- £ -- View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Deliveroo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

