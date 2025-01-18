← Company Directory
DEKA
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Machine Learning Engineer

DEKA Machine Learning Engineer Salaries

The median Machine Learning Engineer compensation in United States package at DEKA totals $103K per year.

Median Package
company icon
DEKA
Machine Learning Engineer
Manchester, NH
Total per year
$100K
Level
L4
Base
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at DEKA?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Machine Learning Engineer at DEKA in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $142,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DEKA for the Machine Learning Engineer role in United States is $100,000.

Other Resources