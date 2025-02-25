← Company Directory
Deezer
Deezer Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at Deezer totals €55.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deezer's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
Deezer
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€55.4K
Level
-
Base
€52.4K
Stock (/yr)
€3K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Deezer?

€148K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Deezer in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €59,837. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deezer for the Software Engineer role in France is €52,400.

