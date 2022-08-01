← Company Directory
DeepFlex
    DeepFlex supports companies on a global scale and provides premium product solutions that are customized for a variety of end-use applications. We design, manufacture, and deploy nonmetallic composite unbonded flexible pipe and hybrid composite unbonded flexible pipe for some of the world’s most challenging subsea oil and gas production environments, subsea mining, light well intervention, deepwater pipeline commissioning, and a vast range of other applications where high-strength, lightweight pipe provides significant value. DeepFlex places great emphasis on research and development, ensuring human health, operational safety and environmental protection.

    deepflex.com
    2004
    45
    $1M-$10M
