Deem
    Deem’s solutions are designed for the way employees work and travel, and the way companies apply policy and control costs. Deem is built to help employees be more productive, solve problems on the fly, and focus on the job. Deem’s powerful platform allows travel managers to customize their travel program and service their travelers with ease.Today’s business world has never been more mobile. At Deem, we create products that give employees everything they need to make better travel decisions, wherever they are. Using the most intuitive, secure, and powerful solutions, your team will save you money, stay connected, and get more done. And when employees have access to the tools they love, they’re happier and more engaged. That’s why more businesses are embracing Deem for corporate travel booking software. Deem’s technology plugs into your travel management company and expense provider of choice. Powerful APIs and thoughtful design mean you and your travelers will be up and running in no time, and your travel agency can service your travelers effortlessly.Deem’s intuitive suite of travel booking and management tools are used by corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in Bangalore, India and Dublin, Ireland. Deem is wholly owned by Enterprise Holdings, the world’s largest car rental provider, and an industry leader in mobility and technology. Enterprise Holdings is one of the top global travel companies, ranking ahead of all other car rental companies, many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies, based on its annual revenues.

    deem.com
    Website
    1999
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

