← Company Directory
Deel
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

Deel Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Armenia at Deel ranges from AMD 1.51M to AMD 2.12M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Average Total Compensation

AMD 1.64M - AMD 1.99M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AMD 1.51MAMD 1.64MAMD 1.99MAMD 2.12M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Accountant submissions at Deel to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

AMD 62.78M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AMD 11.77M+ (sometimes AMD 117.71M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Deel, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Accountant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Deel in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 2,115,292. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deel for the Accountant role in Armenia is AMD 1,513,528.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Deel

Related Companies

  • SumUp
  • Abrigo
  • Adyen
  • Klarna
  • LEK
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources