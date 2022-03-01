← Company Directory
Deel
Deel Salaries

Deel's salary ranges from $4,624 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Armenia at the low-end to $276,174 for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Deel. Last updated: 6/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $80.3K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Accountant
$4.6K
Business Development
$65.5K

Customer Success
$93.8K
Data Analyst
$80.4K
Data Science Manager
$165K
Data Scientist
$72.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$276K
Marketing
$131K
Product Designer
$62.7K
Product Manager
$84.8K
Project Manager
$128K
Recruiter
$47.6K
Sales
$133K
Sales Engineer
$66.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$138K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Deel, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Deel is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $276,174. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deel is $82,615.

