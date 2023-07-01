← Company Directory
Deed
    Deed is a workplace giving and volunteering platform that prioritizes user experience. It connects employees across departments and time zones, allowing them to support causes together. Deed helps centralize all social impact and DEIB programming, including fundraisers and volunteering events. With over two million nonprofits available, everyone's passion can be met. The platform's payment infrastructure is secure and backed by trusted names like PayPal. Deed aims to transform enterprises into positive forces in the world.

    http://joindeed.com
    2016
    53
    $10M-$50M
