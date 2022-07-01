Decision Sciences is a provider of completely passive and automated security and contraband detection systems headquartered in San Diego, California, USA. Based on revolutionary and disruptive technology the MMPDS Gen3 system has been developed as a completely safe and effective scanning system for quickly detecting radiological and nuclear threats and other contraband including: weapons, alcohol, tobacco, drugs/narcotics, precious metals, smuggled humans, anomalies and other items of interest. Decision Sciences is the only company in the world delivering a solution for maritime, land border crossings, aviation and markets outside the security arena that can uniquely safeguard the global supply chain and expedite the flow of commerce.