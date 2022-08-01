Company Directory
Decentraland
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Decentraland that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    At Decentraland, we are creating a virtual world that will grow beyond any centralized control. To accomplish this, we’re building a suite of supporting tools and applications designed to help people create three dimensional content, games, and applications. All of this will be hosted and accessed on a fully decentralized VR platform. Our work touches virtual reality, dApp development, game design, cryptocurrencies, and 3D art and design.Our team is dedicated to pushing the limits of what can be done in each of these areas using decentralized computing and WebVR, and we are looking to grow. Work happens quickly at Decentraland: we iterate frequently and are always chasing new problems to solve.

    https://decentraland.org
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Decentraland

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Spotify
    • Uber
    • SoFi
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources