At Decentraland, we are creating a virtual world that will grow beyond any centralized control. To accomplish this, we’re building a suite of supporting tools and applications designed to help people create three dimensional content, games, and applications. All of this will be hosted and accessed on a fully decentralized VR platform. Our work touches virtual reality, dApp development, game design, cryptocurrencies, and 3D art and design.Our team is dedicated to pushing the limits of what can be done in each of these areas using decentralized computing and WebVR, and we are looking to grow. Work happens quickly at Decentraland: we iterate frequently and are always chasing new problems to solve.