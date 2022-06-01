← Company Directory
DCS
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about DCS that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    DCS Corp offers advanced technology and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. We seek to develop successful working relationships with our customers to ensure that we meet expectations and get the job done right. The value that we place on ensuring customer satisfaction is based on our strong corporate culture of empowerment, innovation, responsiveness, and professional excellence. The transformative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our more than 1,800+ employee-owners allow DCS to ensure success of each client’s mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the nation.

    http://www.dcscorp.com
    Website
    1977
    Year Founded
    1,390
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for DCS

    Related Companies

    • MORSE
    • ASRC Federal
    • Radiance Technologies
    • Cole Engineering Services
    • Avanade
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources