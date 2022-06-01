DCS Corp offers advanced technology and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. We seek to develop successful working relationships with our customers to ensure that we meet expectations and get the job done right. The value that we place on ensuring customer satisfaction is based on our strong corporate culture of empowerment, innovation, responsiveness, and professional excellence. The transformative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our more than 1,800+ employee-owners allow DCS to ensure success of each client’s mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the nation.