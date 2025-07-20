Company Directory
Dcard
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Dcard Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Taiwan package at Dcard totals NT$1.66M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dcard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Dcard
Product Manager
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.66M
Level
-
Base
NT$1.56M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$97.8K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Dcard?

NT$4.99M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$935K+ (sometimes NT$9.35M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Dcard in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,873,338. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dcard for the Product Manager role in Taiwan is NT$1,564,640.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dcard

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Microsoft
  • Intuit
  • Databricks
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources