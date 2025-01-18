← Company Directory
DBS Bank
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Singapore

DBS Bank Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Singapore

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at DBS Bank ranges from $SGD 66K per year to $SGD 154K. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DBS Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Analyst
(Entry Level)
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Associate
SGD 98.1K
SGD 85K
SGD 0
SGD 13.1K
Senior Associate
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
AVP
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at DBS Bank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at DBS Bank in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 153,971. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DBS Bank for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 84,049.

