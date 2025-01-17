Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan at DBS Bank totals NT$1.07M per year for Analyst. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.16M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DBS Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
NT$1.07M
NT$982K
NT$0
NT$86.9K
Associate
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Senior Associate
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
AVP
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
