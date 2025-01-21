← Company Directory
DBS Bank
DBS Bank Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at DBS Bank ranges from SGD 42.2K to SGD 59K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DBS Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 45.7K - SGD 55.4K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 42.2KSGD 45.7KSGD 55.4KSGD 59K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at DBS Bank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at DBS Bank sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 58,951. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DBS Bank for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is SGD 42,180.

Other Resources