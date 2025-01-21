← Company Directory
DBS Bank
DBS Bank Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Taiwan at DBS Bank ranges from NT$1.41M to NT$1.97M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DBS Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.53M - NT$1.85M
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.41MNT$1.53MNT$1.85MNT$1.97M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at DBS Bank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at DBS Bank in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,967,563. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DBS Bank for the Project Manager role in Taiwan is NT$1,407,825.

