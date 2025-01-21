← Company Directory
DBS Bank
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

DBS Bank Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Taiwan at DBS Bank ranges from NT$1.07M to NT$1.46M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DBS Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.15M - NT$1.38M
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.07MNT$1.15MNT$1.38MNT$1.46M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at DBS Bank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at DBS Bank in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,460,365. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DBS Bank for the Human Resources role in Taiwan is NT$1,070,095.

