Day Zero Diagnostics is a company that uses whole-genome sequencing and proprietary technologies to create a new class of sequencing-based in-vitro diagnostics for infectious diseases. Their technologies include novel sample preparation methods, machine learning algorithms, and a world-class database of WGS and drug efficacy profiles. They aim to transform the way infectious disease diagnostics are performed by generating real-time sequencing data to combat infectious diseases. Their first application targets bloodstream infections and sepsis, providing a complete diagnosis in hours instead of days, resulting in better patient outcomes and cost savings.