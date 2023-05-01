Daxko is a leading technology solutions provider for health and wellness facilities, offering a range of brands including Daxko, Club Automation, AAC, and Zen Planner. With a presence in 68 countries and serving over 20 million members, Daxko is recognized as the industry's #1 software provider. The company values collaboration, action, and entrepreneurship, and offers career-defining opportunities for team members. Daxko has been recognized as a best workplace for its commitment to customer and employee satisfaction.