Dawex is a technology company that provides data exchange, marketplace, and hub solutions to help organizations create new ecosystems around data exchange platforms. They address regulatory requirements and security challenges while orchestrating the sourcing, distribution, and exchange of data. Dawex is headquartered in France and has expanded business operations to Europe, Asia, North America, and the Middle East. They were awarded Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum in 2020 and are an active member of Gaia-X.