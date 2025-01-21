← Company Directory
Datto
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Datto Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Canada at Datto ranges from CA$148K to CA$208K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Datto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$161K - CA$187K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$148KCA$161KCA$187KCA$208K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Marketing submissions at Datto to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.2K+ (sometimes CA$422K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Datto, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (Infinity% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Datto in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$207,764. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Datto for the Marketing role in Canada is CA$148,403.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Datto

Related Companies

  • A10 Networks
  • Aruba
  • Akamai
  • Juniper Networks
  • Rackspace
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources