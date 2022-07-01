← Company Directory
DataScan
Top Insights
    Over the last three decades, DataScan’s expertise spans 50 clients, more than $80 billion of loan collateral in our systems (Wholesale Intelligence), and over 225,000 audits (Audit Intelligence) conducted per year. Through our depth of experience, we have established ourselves as the industry leader in the wholesale asset finance and risk management space, working tirelessly to provide customers with the tools, services, and strategies to help propel business to the next level. We are honored by the opportunity to serve our customers as a part of JM Family Enterprises. The pillars we stand for – trust, expertise, partnership – shape our approach to agile, forward-thinking solutions. Inspired by our in-depth industry experience, our associates actively leverage expansive resources to drive innovation for clients. Our clients count on us to provide the technology and insights that help them efficiently grow their business and manage their risk. A foundation of knowledge sharing, responsiveness, and commitment to growth underpins DataScan’s relationship with its customers and feeds a collective passion for future-focused, proactive problem solving.DataScan is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc. JM Family Enterprises has been ranked in the top 100 employers in FORTUNE® magazine's "100 Best Companies To Work For"​ for 18 consecutive years.

    http://www.onedatascan.com
    Website
    1989
    Year Founded
    450
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
