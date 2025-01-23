← Company Directory
DataMilk
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

DataMilk Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Georgia at DataMilk ranges from GEL 135K to GEL 189K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DataMilk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 146K - GEL 170K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 135KGEL 146KGEL 170KGEL 189K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at DataMilk to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve GEL 83.6K+ (sometimes GEL 836K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at DataMilk?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at DataMilk in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 189,042. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DataMilk for the Product Designer role in Georgia is GEL 135,030.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DataMilk

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Spotify
  • Amazon
  • Intuit
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources