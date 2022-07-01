← Company Directory
Datalot
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Datalot that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Datalot is building some of the most innovative online advertising technology for the insurance industry. As it turns out, it's also fun, exciting and rewarding! We work with an insane amount of real-time data, and we see the performance and results of our platform almost immediately - all day, every day.Founded in 2009, and funded by some of the most respected investors in technology development, our applications and services are relied upon by thousands of clients from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. With a team of 100+ employees, we have offices in Brooklyn, NY (DUMBO); Denver, CO; and South Florida.

    http://datalot.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    210
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Datalot

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • Intuit
    • Flipkart
    • LinkedIn
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources