Datalogic is a global leader in the automatic data capture and process automation markets, specialized in the designing and production of barcode readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, RFID vision and laser marking systems. Datalogic solutions help to increase the efficiency and quality of processes in the Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics and Healthcare industries, along the entire value chain.The world's leading players in the four reference industries use Datalogic products, certain of the attention to the customer and of the quality of the products that the Group has been offering since its foundation.Datalogic can boast 49 years of history, during which it has achieved unique results: more than 1,200 patents in multiple jurisdictions; 7 research centers and development (in Italy, USA, China and Vietnam); thousands of prestigious partners and customers deployed over five continents. The company has grown constantly over the years, thanks to the dedication with which customer needs have always been at the heart of the quality of its products and to the considerable investments in Research & Development, supported by a management capable of looking to the future.Today Datalogic Group, headquartered in Bologna (Italy), has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, distributed in 27 countries, with 9 manufacturing and repair facilities in the USA, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, China, Vietnam and Australia.Datalogic S.p.A. is listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI.