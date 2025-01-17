← Company Directory
Datafold
Datafold Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Russia at Datafold ranges from RUB 3.13M to RUB 4.38M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Datafold's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 3.4M - RUB 4.11M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 3.13MRUB 3.4MRUB 4.11MRUB 4.38M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Datafold?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Datafold in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 4,376,869. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Datafold for the Administrative Assistant role in Russia is RUB 3,131,725.

