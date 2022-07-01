← Company Directory
DataDome
    DataDome is a global cybersecurity company that offers a SaaS solution designed to protect customer websites against OWASP automated threats: credential stuffing, layer 7 DDoS attacks, SQL injection & intensive scraping. Our solution protects customers’ vulnerability points (web, mobile apps & APIs) with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, providing real-time bot detection and automated blocking decisions. DataDome protects over 10 000+ domains worldwide and operates from the U.S & Europe. We are proud to count first class e-commerces and classified businesses from all over the world amongst our references: Reddit, TripAdvisor, McDonalds, The New York Times, Foot Locker, ZocDoc... To serve our ambitions and growth plans, we are looking to build our teams with passionate and enthusiastic individuals, looking to make a difference in a stimulating and fascinating industry, where innovation and excellence are key!

    https://datadome.co
    2015
    150
    $10M-$50M
