Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Paris Area at Datadog ranges from €112K per year for Software Engineer II to €150K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Paris Area package totals €105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Datadog's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer II
€112K
€74.5K
€37.5K
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€150K
€94.5K
€55.6K
€0
Staff Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Datadog, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
