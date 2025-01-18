← Company Directory
Datadog
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • France

Datadog Backend Software Engineer Salaries in France

Backend Software Engineer compensation in France at Datadog ranges from €112K per year for Software Engineer II to €144K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Datadog's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer II
€112K
€74.5K
€37.5K
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€144K
€94.1K
€49.2K
€330
Staff Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Datadog, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Datadog, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Datadog in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €144,478. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Datadog for the Backend Software Engineer role in France is €98,610.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Datadog

Related Companies

  • HashiCorp
  • AppLovin
  • Microsoft
  • Salesforce
  • Oracle
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources