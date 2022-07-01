← Company Directory
DataCore Software
    DataCore Software is the authority on real-time data and is the cornerstone of the next generation, software-defined data center. We pioneered software-defined storage and have now expanded our technology leadership to hyperconverged infrastructures. We empower IT organizations to achieve always available, high-performance, and highly efficient data systems.Our patented technology eliminates storage bottlenecks with adaptive parallel I/O optimization, enables zero-downtime synchronous mirroring, and provides a true hardware-agnostic architecture, resulting in flexibility, resource efficiencies, and cost savings.DataCore’s value has been proven in over 10,000 deployments across traditional, hyper-converged, cloud, and hybrid environments.

    datacore.com
    1998
    300
    $10M-$50M
