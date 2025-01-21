← Company Directory
Datacom
  Salaries
  Customer Service

  All Customer Service Salaries

Datacom Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in New Zealand at Datacom ranges from NZ$71.4K to NZ$101K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Datacom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

NZ$80.8K - NZ$92K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
NZ$71.4KNZ$80.8KNZ$92KNZ$101K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Datacom?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Datacom in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$101,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Datacom for the Customer Service role in New Zealand is NZ$71,380.

