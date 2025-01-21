Data Architect compensation in United States at Databricks ranges from $267K per year for L3 to $609K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $318K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Databricks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$267K
$149K
$103K
$15K
L4
$275K
$165K
$78.1K
$31.9K
L5
$327K
$183K
$127K
$17.9K
L6
$609K
$211K
$339K
$58.3K
At Databricks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)