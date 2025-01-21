Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Databricks ranges from $230K per year for L3 to $369K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $240K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Databricks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$230K
$146K
$65.9K
$18.6K
L4
$369K
$168K
$186K
$13.7K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
At Databricks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)