Databricks
Databricks Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in India at Databricks ranges from ₹3.93M to ₹5.7M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Databricks's total compensation packages.

Average Total Compensation

₹4.45M - ₹5.17M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹3.93M₹4.45M₹5.17M₹5.7M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Databricks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Databricks in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,698,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Databricks for the Data Analyst role in India is ₹3,926,436.

