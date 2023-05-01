← Company Directory
DataBank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about DataBank that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    DataBank Holdings Ltd. is a provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and interconnection services with 100% uptime availability. They offer customized technology solutions to help customers manage risk and improve technology performance. DataBank has 70+ data centers in 29 markets/metros with 2.71M+ square feet and 352 MW of installed UPS capacity. They are an Equal Opportunity Employer and do not discriminate based on various characteristics. For more information, visit www.databank.com.

    http://www.databank.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    751
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for DataBank

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • Square
    • Lyft
    • LinkedIn
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources