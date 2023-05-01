DataBank Holdings Ltd. is a provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and interconnection services with 100% uptime availability. They offer customized technology solutions to help customers manage risk and improve technology performance. DataBank has 70+ data centers in 29 markets/metros with 2.71M+ square feet and 352 MW of installed UPS capacity. They are an Equal Opportunity Employer and do not discriminate based on various characteristics. For more information, visit www.databank.com.