DataArt
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

DataArt Data Scientist Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DataArt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 266K - PLN 303K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 232KPLN 266KPLN 303KPLN 337K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at DataArt?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at DataArt in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 337,467. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DataArt for the Data Scientist role in Poland is PLN 231,651.

