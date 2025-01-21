← Company Directory
DataArt
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

DataArt Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in Poland at DataArt totals PLN 223K per year for Strong Middle Business Analyst. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DataArt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 269K - PLN 307K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 234KPLN 269KPLN 307KPLN 341K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Business Analyst
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Strong Junior Business Analyst
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Middle Business Analyst
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Strong Middle Business Analyst
PLN 223K
PLN 223K
PLN 0
PLN 0
What are the career levels at DataArt?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at DataArt in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 341,284. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DataArt for the Business Analyst role in Poland is PLN 234,271.

