Data & Society Research Institute
    About

    Data & Society Research Institute is a think/do tank in NYC that addresses social, ethical, legal, and policy issues arising from data-centric technological development. It provides a space for researchers, entrepreneurs, activists, policy creators, journalists, geeks, and public intellectuals to gather, debate, and engage on key issues. The company hosts events, conducts research, creates policy frameworks, and builds demonstration projects to tackle challenges and opportunities presented by an ever-increasing amount of available information.

    http://www.datasociety.net
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    64
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

